Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 32,504 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 222.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,504 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 180.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQJ opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.