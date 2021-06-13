Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 4,224 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 501.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $413,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $126.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.23.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.