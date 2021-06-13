Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 8,242 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 77,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 50,270 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

CAG stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

