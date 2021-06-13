Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 13,100 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

