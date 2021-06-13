Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $111.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.48. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

