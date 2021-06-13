Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 10,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 24,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,391 shares of company stock valued at $7,244,376. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VRSN opened at $221.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.14. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

