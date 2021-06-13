Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to post $100.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.90 million. Rocky Brands reported sales of $56.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full-year sales of $411.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $530.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $430.39 million, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $554.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCKY. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

RCKY stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In other news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,207,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $4,246,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,934,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,224,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 182.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

