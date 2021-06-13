Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,333 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Rollins by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $33.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

