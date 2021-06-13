Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Lowered by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Rollins makes up 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 105.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rollins stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.51. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

