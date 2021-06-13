ROOBEE Market Capitalization Tops $12.95 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012792 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00149982 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001071 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

