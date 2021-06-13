Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $25,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $459.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $437.96. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $460.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $5,014,130 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

