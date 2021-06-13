Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) Short Interest Up 104.2% in May

Rovio Entertainment Oyj (OTCMKTS:ROVVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 104.2% from the May 13th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rovio Entertainment Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Rovio Entertainment Oyj alerts:

ROVVF stock remained flat at $$7.98 during trading on Friday. Rovio Entertainment Oyj has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj, a games-first entertainment company, creates, develops, and publishes mobile games in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Games, Brand Licensing, and Other segments. The company offers various mobile games through mobile application stores; produces movies; and licenses the Angry Birds brand to consumer and entertainment products, as well as develops a cloud-based game service.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rovio Entertainment Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.