Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,982,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $459,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $485,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $103.69 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.46.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RY shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

