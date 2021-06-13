Royale Finance (ROYA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $444,513.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $444,513.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056798 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00169066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00192758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.01171553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,440.02 or 1.00069847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

