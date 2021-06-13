RR Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000. Range Resources comprises approximately 0.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Range Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 540,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

In related news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.