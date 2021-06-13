RR Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream accounts for approximately 12.3% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Antero Midstream worth $49,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,406 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $9,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 668,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 582,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

