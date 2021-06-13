RR Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 663,000 EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 663,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. EnLink Midstream makes up 0.7% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of EnLink Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENLC shares. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised EnLink Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.54.

ENLC stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

