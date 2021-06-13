RR Advisors LLC Has $20.66 Million Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

RR Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 679,000 shares during the period. Plains GP accounts for approximately 5.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Plains GP worth $20,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Plains GP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 97,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 11.7% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Plains GP by 207.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

