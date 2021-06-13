RR Advisors LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline comprises approximately 1.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

PAA opened at $12.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

