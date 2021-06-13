RR Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

RR Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,964,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up about 15.1% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Energy Transfer worth $61,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 113,438 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 157,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

