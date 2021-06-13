RR Advisors LLC Sells 254,000 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

RR Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 254,000 shares during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas makes up about 0.6% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

MCF stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.