RR Advisors LLC Takes $1.23 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

RR Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. ChampionX comprises approximately 0.3% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 718,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ChampionX by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after buying an additional 579,982 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 97.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 179,422 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.12.

ChampionX stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

