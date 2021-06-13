RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Down 1.1% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $69.80 million and approximately $152,853.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $35,474.98 or 0.98902729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002702 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,967 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

