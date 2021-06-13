RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 5.8% Higher This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $77.52 million and approximately $392,987.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $38,695.69 or 0.99372680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002800 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,003 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

