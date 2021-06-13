Rupiah Token Trading Up 1.6% This Week (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.41 or 0.00805760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.49 or 0.08097420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00084152 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

