Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 177.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rush Enterprises.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 122,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.