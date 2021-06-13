Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,136,770 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,573,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136,770 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.19% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEX. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 67,739 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,996,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.39.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

