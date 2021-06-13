Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 227,586 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,586 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 6.60% of Ardmore Shipping worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASC. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,414,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 584,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 286,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 76,812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

NYSE:ASC opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.