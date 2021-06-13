Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 45,437 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 576.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.67.

Shares of CBRL opened at $155.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.84. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.16 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

