Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of First American Financial worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

