Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 869,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Amcor worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Amcor by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

