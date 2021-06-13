Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $4,083,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,935 shares of company stock worth $11,130,300. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $430.79 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

