Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,368 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Sensata Technologies worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 5,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,653,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,867,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Shares of ST stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.