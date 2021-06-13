Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,375,955 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 5,905.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375,955 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.74% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,015,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,903,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,951,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 442,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $12,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $10.99.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

PTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.