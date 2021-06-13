Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 74,732 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 608.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $144.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.79. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.21 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Truist Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

