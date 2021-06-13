Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 8,252 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 63,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth $487,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter worth $1,017,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Trimble by 59.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

