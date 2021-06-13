Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 85,231 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,231 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Service Co. International worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 178,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 95,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SCI stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

