Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 158,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.79% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 305,599 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,549,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,390,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

OAS stock opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.