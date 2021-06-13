Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111,431 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Sabre worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sabre by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 207.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,408 shares of company stock worth $1,861,133 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $14.39 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.