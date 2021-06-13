Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,981 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,176 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,211. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

