Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Helen of Troy worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $227.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

