Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,987 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Kohl’s worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kohl’s by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.