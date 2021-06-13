Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of American Equity Investment Life worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.35.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,005 shares of company stock worth $2,089,560. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

