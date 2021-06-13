Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.27 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Genpact worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genpact by 62.1% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.31. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

