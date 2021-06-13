Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,536 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Skyline Champion worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,110,000 after buying an additional 90,939 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,715,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2,684.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,695,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,868 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,619,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 306,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,817,209 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $49.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.