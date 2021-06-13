Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.30 Million Stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.93% of i3 Verticals worth $9,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $32.23 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.79.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

