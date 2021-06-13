Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.33 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,052 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 39,533 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Performance Food Group worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

