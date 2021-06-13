Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.40 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $155.77.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.