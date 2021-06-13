Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.44 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,281 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

BLDR stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

