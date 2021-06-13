Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.55 Million Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 1,868.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,851 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 1,074,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of ADT worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ADT opened at $11.63 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

